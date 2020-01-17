"And Jesus went about all Galilee, teaching in their synagogues, and preaching the gospel of the kingdom, and healing all manner of sickness and all manner of disease among the people.” Matthew 4:23 (KJV)
This is of great importance because it gives man a summary of the great activities in Jesus' ministry.
Jesus came to proclaim the gospel, or as man put it: He preached. Preaching is the proclamation of certainties.
Jesus came to tell man the truth about God; that they would never find out on their own. Also, he came to put an end to their guesswork and show them the truth about God.
You have free articles remaining.
He preached in the synagogues. There is a difference between preaching and teaching: Preaching is the proclamation of certainties, while teaching is the explanation and importance of these certainties.
Jesus came to put right man's misunderstanding about God and His kingdom. People might know the truth, however they interpret it incorrectly or come to the wrong conclusions.
Jesus came to explain to people the true meaning of the gospel. He came to heal those who needed to be healed and to take away their pain and not only speak it, but to also do it; by putting action to His words as you should do to the words you speak.
Jesus came as a preacher to clear up all misunderstandings about the living God and His ways to live a successful life. He came also as a teacher to clear up all the confusion. Therefore, we must also proclaim these certainties, and be ready and willing to demonstrate our faith in God.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.