"And Jesus went about all Galilee, teaching in their synagogues, and preaching the gospel of the kingdom, and healing all manner of sickness and all manner of disease among the people.” Matthew 4:23 (KJV)

The Kingdom has come

This is of great importance because it gives man a summary of the great activities in Jesus' ministry.

Jesus came to proclaim the gospel, or as man put it: He preached. Preaching is the proclamation of certainties.

Jesus came to tell man the truth about God; that they would never find out on their own. Also, he came to put an end to their guesswork and show them the truth about God.

He preached in the synagogues. There is a difference between preaching and teaching: Preaching is the proclamation of certainties, while teaching is the explanation and importance of these certainties.

Jesus came to put right man's misunderstanding about God and His kingdom. People might know the truth, however they interpret it incorrectly or come to the wrong conclusions.

Jesus came to explain to people the true meaning of the gospel. He came to heal those who needed to be healed and to take away their pain and not only speak it, but to also do it; by putting action to His words as you should do to the words you speak.

Jesus came as a preacher to clear up all misunderstandings about the living God and His ways to live a successful life. He came also as a teacher to clear up all the confusion. Therefore, we must also proclaim these certainties, and be ready and willing to demonstrate our faith in God.

Dr. Ronald Hester is senior pastor of God's Way of Life Ministries in Orangeburg.

