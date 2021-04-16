FRIDAY SERMON: When we’re hit unexpectedly

"When the earth quakes and its people live in turmoil, I am the one who keeps its foundations firm." -- Psalm 75:3 (NLT)

Eleven hours is a long way to drive, but not if there’s something good at the end of the trip.

Arkansas -- eleven hours away -- isthe place our daughter and family had moved. More recently, it is the place where she planned to give birth our fifth grandson.

We had seen them during a visit last Christmas -- our daughter’s other two boys had both experienced birthdays. When Meme asked them if they wanted us to buy them a gift and send it, they said no. They wanted us to take them shopping during our visit.

On our first day of visiting, we took both the boys to their favorite store, “Five Below,” and told them they could choose five items each. These would be their birthday and Easter presents.

One toy they both selected were boomerangs. When we arrived back at their house, they wanted Pop to show them how to throw the boomerang. Of course, neither boomerang boomeranged. Perhaps because I had no experience in boomeranging. Eventually, the older grandson tossed his to the ground and picked up a football for us to throw.