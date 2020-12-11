FRIDAY SERMON: When Christmas mixes with sorrow

Other than family mementos we had no intentions of selling, the only thing we could uncover was my wife’s carnival glass collection. “Let’s sell it,” she said. After making sure she wanted to part with what she loved so much, I agreed. What other choice did we have?

As I carefully tucked each piece away in newspaper to deliver to an auctioneer friend, I couldn’t help but think of the memories associated with every piece. Trips to the mountains, hours spent at auctions, miles traveled to visit antique shops, yard sales. We had invested many years in the collection. For eight days, we had prayed for God to provide. The way He did brought sorrow but at the same time thankfulness that we had assets to sell.

God’s Christmas gift to humanity also brought a mixture of joy and sorrow. Jesus’ cry from the cross — along with His Father temporarily turning away from Him — evidenced God’s pain. His Son was paying for the sins of the world. At about three o’clock, Jesus called out with a loud voice, “Eli, Eli lema sabachthani?” which means “My God, my God, why have you abandoned me” (Matthew 27:46)?

But God’s joy is expressed through another verse and in another time before the cross: For God loved the world so much that he gave his one and only Son, so that everyone who believes in him will not perish but have eternal life (John 3:16).