FRIDAY SERMON: What is God's desire for mankind

The first thing for one to do is to study the Bible and become settled as to what God promises for all men today. Since He has made promises that cover every specific human need then it can be relied upon without further questioning that it is the will of God to give each person that which He has promised.
One should get the particular promises that plainly state the will of God in granting what is desired and then he should refuse to tolerate any wavering concerning the question.
One should not listen to conflicting thoughts that oppose the promises of God or argue the case with men or the devils. The promises should be settled once and forever that it is God's will to grant what He has promised.
It should be noted that any time a person truly prays in faith, the answer will be granted.
God's desire is that man yield completely to Him and cooperate wholeheartedly with Him for the highest of all beings and of the universe. Also, it is God's will to give to all men liberally without rebuking them for asking any and everything in line with the promise that they want or need for their good and His glory.
"Ask, and it shall be given you; seek, and ye shall find; knock, and it shall be opened unto you." — Matthew 7:7 (KJV)
Jesus promised that those who ask, search, and knock will be invited to enter His kingdom (But seek first the kingdom of God and His righteousness and all these things will be provided for you).
The command to keep asking is tied to the promise of “good things” to those who ask by faith as the Holy Spirit transforms them and makes them fit for the kingdom.
Keep searching for truth as only found in the kingdom.
Keep knocking on God's heart for genuine truth.
However, how can God be glorified when men make Him out of a liar concerning His promises? How can God prove His love to men when they reject it by failing to cooperate with Him in His plan of being glorified?
No prayer for any good thing is selfish, for it is to the glory of God to grant all that is asked according to His promises. Not only are we told that all things are ours, but we are told for that very reason they are for us “unto the glory of God” (2 Corinthians 1:20, KJV). It is like our earthly parents, they enjoy giving to their children
Jesus said, "Verily, verily, I say unto you, He that believeth on me, the works that I do shall he do also; and greater works than these shall he do; because I go unto my Father. And whatsoever ye shall ask in my name, that will I do, that the Father may be glorified in the Son. If ye shall ask any thing in my name, I will do it. If ye love me, keep my commandments. — John 14:12-15 (KJV)
When men do this they glorify God because it gives Him a chance to show His power and vindicate His own character and prove His love for mankind. It is the only way to confirm the Word of God.