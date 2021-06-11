FRIDAY SERMON: What is God's desire for mankind

The command to keep asking is tied to the promise of “good things” to those who ask by faith as the Holy Spirit transforms them and makes them fit for the kingdom.

Keep searching for truth as only found in the kingdom.

Keep knocking on God's heart for genuine truth.

However, how can God be glorified when men make Him out of a liar concerning His promises? How can God prove His love to men when they reject it by failing to cooperate with Him in His plan of being glorified?

No prayer for any good thing is selfish, for it is to the glory of God to grant all that is asked according to His promises. Not only are we told that all things are ours, but we are told for that very reason they are for us “unto the glory of God” (2 Corinthians 1:20, KJV). It is like our earthly parents, they enjoy giving to their children

Jesus said, "Verily, verily, I say unto you, He that believeth on me, the works that I do shall he do also; and greater works than these shall he do; because I go unto my Father. And whatsoever ye shall ask in my name, that will I do, that the Father may be glorified in the Son. If ye shall ask any thing in my name, I will do it. If ye love me, keep my commandments. — John 14:12-15 (KJV)