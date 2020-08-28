FRIDAY SERMON: We are more than conquerors

Despite all that may be happening to us all, I want to assure you that you and I have overwhelming victory through Christ Jesus, who love us.
“Nay, in all these things we are more than conquerors through him that loved us.” (Romans 8:37 KJV)
One of the ways we can experience peace with God is by realizing that, being in Christ, we are a conqueror. He declares God's pardon. His Word declares God is for us; therefore nothing can harm us.
Children Of God
The children of the Lord desire to live a life of victory in which sin and weakness are conquered. However, all too often we have said what Paul said, “When I want to do what is right, I inevitably do what is wrong” (Romans 7:21). Then we say, because of the situation, I am not a conqueror, but my circumstances have conquered me. This is not what the Lord wants for His children. He want us to live a life of victory and triumph in everything. Thank Him that we don't have to triumph in our own strength. It is through Him who loves us that we not only become conquerors, but more than conquerors. We will never be denied. Therefore, whatever happens, when you experience afflictions and problems, you can be assured that you have overwhelming victory in Christ Jesus, who love you.
Son is like the Father
Jesus was perfectly God and at the same time perfectly human. We are the same.
“If ye had known me, ye should have known my Father also: and from henceforth ye know him, and have seen him” (John 14:7).
As we continue to grow in Him, we will become the spitting image of him and people will begin to comment on how they see us handle situations that is not the same as how the world would handle it. That is the Christ in you.
The objective of Christ coming to the Earth was to reveal to people what the mystical and unknown God actually look like and how He acts. Therefore, we learn from God's Word and pass His message on to the people. The Word gives people an idea of how God expects for them to live. Jesus was necessary to reveal what and who God really is. Through Jesus presence, the disciples had an opportunity to enter into a relationship, not only with Jesus, but also with the Father.
Before Jesus came, people really didn't know God as a Father figure. Therefore, Jesus had to bring this truth to them in a different perspective so they could know the Father is in them also.
“Believest thou not that I am in the Father, and the Father in me? The words that I speak unto you I speak not of myself: but the Father that dwelleth in me, he doth the works. Believe me that I am in the Father, and the Father in me: or else believe me for the very works' sake.” (John 14:10-11).
Dr. Ronald Hester is senior pastor of God's Way of Life Ministries
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!