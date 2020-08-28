FRIDAY SERMON: We are more than conquerors

Children Of God

The children of the Lord desire to live a life of victory in which sin and weakness are conquered. However, all too often we have said what Paul said, “When I want to do what is right, I inevitably do what is wrong” (Romans 7:21). Then we say, because of the situation, I am not a conqueror, but my circumstances have conquered me. This is not what the Lord wants for His children. He want us to live a life of victory and triumph in everything. Thank Him that we don't have to triumph in our own strength. It is through Him who loves us that we not only become conquerors, but more than conquerors. We will never be denied. Therefore, whatever happens, when you experience afflictions and problems, you can be assured that you have overwhelming victory in Christ Jesus, who love you.