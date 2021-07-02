FRIDAY SERMON: Watch the talk

“Meme, why does sin make us say bad words?” our daughter’s oldest son asked.

Although only eight years old as of this writing, he’s always manufactured some thoughtful questions. Questions our daughter, as well as Meme and Pop, have to think about before we answer.

“What kind of words,” Meme prompted him.

“Like, ^*%#&#$%,” he replied.

Meme went into shock until I reminded her he was simply telling her the word. “Where did you hear that?” she asked.

“On a movie.” (And not a bad movie…but one that had a few unsavory words in it.)

While initially shocking, the question gave Meme and Pop an ideal scenario to discuss what words we should and should not use and why. The question also allowed us to discuss sin and how it affects our actions, attitudes, and words. And we didn’t have to bring the subject up. We merely used a normal conversation and turned it into a teachable moment.

I’ve known a few folks in my life who claimed to be Christians yet let curse words slip from their mouths regularly. I’ve always thought that when unwholesome language does slips out without the person thinking—and often— it usually shows their normal way of talking.