FRIDAY SERMON: Walking the right path

The path lay well-exposed for many years until my grandmother died. My grandfather had died many years before. After my grandmother died, no reason existed to walk to her house again. In fact, my mother and my aunt sold the house and the property. When I visited my aunt some years later, I noticed the path was barely visible.

The psalmist knew about paths, too. Like cattle, sheep make paths through their grazing pastures. They will also overgraze pastureland if the shepherd doesn’t carefully monitor the pastures to check for damage and then rotate them to other pastures.

We love paths … things that don’t change. We enjoy feeling comfortable, but change takes us out of our comfort zones. Paths, even ruts, mean sheep have been in the same pasture too long, and they indicate a lack of movement in the right direction in our lives. God wants to move us toward spiritual maturity. That doesn’t happen automatically — or without change.

Walking the paths of righteousness means we must have a plan. When as a young boy my dad had a plan. He gathered our family every night and read the Bible to us. He wanted us to learn about God, receive God into our lives, and enjoy all God had in store for us. Our Great Shepherd wants the same.