FRIDAY SERMON: Think what you think about

"But the words you speak come from the heart—that’s what defiles you." --Matthew 15:18 (NLT)

Thinking carries a hefty price tag.

My two oldest grandboys often appear to act without thinking, but they don’t. When the younger of the two decides to slug the older one, he has thought about it first. Had he thought, I shouldn’t hit my brother no matter how mean he’s been to me, he would not have hit him. Had his older brother listened to the voice that told him not to hit his brother instead of the one that told him to disregard what Meme and Pop had taught him, he would not have hit him in the first place.

When they suddenly run over for a hug and a quick, “I love you,” they do so because they have thought about how much they love Meme and Pop —perhaps because of all the things we do for them, or give them. Whatever the motivation, they act because they have thought.