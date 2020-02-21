FRIDAY SERMON: The storms of life

“A thief comes only to steal and to kill and to destroy. I have come so that they may have life and have it in abundance.” -- John 10:10 (HCSB)

Jesus was sent to Earth by His Father to assure those who believe in Him, that it is possible to live an abundant lifestyle in the here and now.

What is an abundant life?

An abundant lifestyle is one who believes that Jesus Christ is their Lord in every area that pertain to them. Second Peter 1:3 (KJV) says, “According as His divine power hath given unto us all things that pertain unto life and godliness, through the knowledge of Him that hath called us to glory and virtue: Whereby are given unto us exceeding great and precious promises: that by these ye might be partakers of the divine nature, having escaped the corruption that is in the world, through lust.”

Jesus came to restore dominion to mankind after Adam had lost it in the fall from grace of the Father (Genesis 1:26 KJV).