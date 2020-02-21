FRIDAY SERMON: The storms of life

“A thief comes only to steal and to kill and to destroy. I have come so that they may have life and have it in abundance.” -- John 10:10 (HCSB)
Jesus was sent to Earth by His Father to assure those who believe in Him, that it is possible to live an abundant lifestyle in the here and now.
What is an abundant life?
An abundant lifestyle is one who believes that Jesus Christ is their Lord in every area that pertain to them. Second Peter 1:3 (KJV) says, “According as His divine power hath given unto us all things that pertain unto life and godliness, through the knowledge of Him that hath called us to glory and virtue: Whereby are given unto us exceeding great and precious promises: that by these ye might be partakers of the divine nature, having escaped the corruption that is in the world, through lust.”
Jesus came to restore dominion to mankind after Adam had lost it in the fall from grace of the Father (Genesis 1:26 KJV).
He also came to announce The Good News: “The Spirit of the Lord is upon me, because He hath anointed me to preach the Gospel to the poor; He hath sent me to heal the brokenhearted, to preach deliverance to the captives, and recovering of sight to the blind, to set at liberty them that are bruised. To preach the acceptable year of the Lord." (Luke 4:18-19).
What does this mean?
Scripture tells us that whatever God had promised, is to be fulfilled in your life today because of Jesus Christ, if you only believe.
However, remember the thief's (the devil) goal is to rob believers of God's promises. He will bring things into your life like storms as an attempt to turn your love and passion away from God, then he will be able to turn your hearts and love to something else (sin).
The enemy uses the storms to turn you away from God and turn to alcohol, drugs, affairs and other methods you think would help you escape the storm. Some never recover from this vicious attack of the enemy and spend the remainder of their lives in a spiritual separation from God.
It is the enemy's strategy to sift you into his spiritual bondage: “And the Lord said, Simon, Simon, behold, Satan hath desired to have you, that he may sift you as wheat: But I have prayed for thee, that thy faith fail not...” -- Luke 22:31-32 (KJ21).
"For it is God who worketh in you, both to will and to do of His good pleasure. (Philippians 2:13).
"This Book of the Law shall not depart out of thy mouth, but thou shalt meditate therein day and night, that thou mayest observe to do according to all that is written therein. For then thou shalt make thy way prosperous, and then thou shalt have good success. (Joshua 1:8).
"But the Counselor, the Holy Spirit—the Father will send Him in My name—will teach you all things and remind you of everything I have told you." (John 14:26). Amen!
Dr. Ronald Hester is senior pastor of God's Way of Life Ministries in Orangeburg.