FRIDAY SERMON: The gift

"Give, and you will receive. Your gift will return to you in full — pressed down, shaken together to make room for more, running over, and poured into your lap. The amount you give will determine the amount you get back." — Luke 6:38 (NLT)

We received more than we gave.

The season of giving had arrived. My wife and I had experienced a better year financially than we had in quite some time. Meaning we had a little left over.

As the time approached when our church would issue my annual Christmas bonus, my wife asked, “Could we take one hundred of your bonus check and give it to the worship leader?”

Our worship leader was a good friend. He and his wife had faithfully led our music program for almost a year. Our church was a small congregation with no extra funds to pay any other staff, so our friend had served for free.

“Sure,” I said. A quick call to our treasurer lessened my bonus by one hundred dollars. My wife and I agreed to keep our plan a secret. We wanted to see the surprise on his face when he received the check from the church.