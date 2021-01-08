FRIDAY SERMON: The gift

"Give, and you will receive. Your gift will return to you in full — pressed down, shaken together to make room for more, running over, and poured into your lap. The amount you give will determine the amount you get back." — Luke 6:38 (NLT)
We received more than we gave.
The season of giving had arrived. My wife and I had experienced a better year financially than we had in quite some time. Meaning we had a little left over.
As the time approached when our church would issue my annual Christmas bonus, my wife asked, “Could we take one hundred of your bonus check and give it to the worship leader?”
Our worship leader was a good friend. He and his wife had faithfully led our music program for almost a year. Our church was a small congregation with no extra funds to pay any other staff, so our friend had served for free.
“Sure,” I said. A quick call to our treasurer lessened my bonus by one hundred dollars. My wife and I agreed to keep our plan a secret. We wanted to see the surprise on his face when he received the check from the church.
Meanwhile, the last week of school before Christmas break had arrived. Teachers who had joined the Secret Santa group busily revealed our identity. As I checked the teacher’s lounge one last time for my gift and to see whom my Secret Santa had been, I found a small card tucked inside my mailbox. On the inside was a handwritten Bible verse, reminding me that God takes care of those who serve him. No name, but I was sure it came from my Secret Santa.
But that wasn’t all. Folded over was a crisp one-hundred-dollar bill. I smiled. And teared up as I took a photo and sent it to my wife. “Is that a real one-hundred-dollar bill?” she asked.
The following Sunday, the church treasurer handed out salary checks and Christmas bonuses. My wife and I waited patiently to see our friend’s surprise. We smiled as he smiled. But we smiled even bigger when I opened my bonus check and discovered two hundred more dollars than I expected.
Once again, I learned what my parents, my grandparents, and other believers had told me: “You can’t out give God.” Which is exactly what Jesus teaches. Enough said.
When God prompts you to give, give. He will always return as much or more than you have given. And you’ll never be able to trump the feeling you’ll get.
Martin Wiles is Managing Editor of Christian Devotions and a proof-editor for Courier Publishing. His work is featured at www.lovelinesfromgod.com.