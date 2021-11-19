FRIDAY SERMON: The family and how God wants them to live

“Whoso findeth a wife findeth a good thing, and obtaineth favour of the Lord." -- Proverbs 18:22 (KJV)

This is saying that God put the woman on his heart and he found the right woman. “Who can find a virtuous woman? For her price is far above rubies (she knows) The heart of her husband doth safely trust in her, so that he shall have no need of spoil, she is to be a blessing to him and her children in every way. She is surely a virtuous woman (Proverbs 31:10)." "Her strength and honor are her clothing; and she shall rejoice in times to come (Proverbs 31:25)." "She does the man good and not evil all the days of their life together (Proverbs 31:12)."

Also, Proverbs 31:26-27 states, "She openeth her mouth with wisdom; and in her tongue is the law of kindness, she looks well to (take well care of) the man, her children and her household, and does not eat the bread of idleness. Her children arise, and call her blessed (Ephesians 6:1)." Her husband also, and he praiseth her. Favor is deceitful, and beauty is vain; but a woman (found by man) feareth the Lord, she shall be praised. "Husbands, love your wives, even as Christ also loved the church, and gave himself for it (Ephesians 5:25)."

The man's ministry is to please the woman, and bless her to intimately satisfy him at all times, even to the point to where he is ravished with her love, submitting herself unto him as unto the Lord. Lord help men to never look upon the woman in a negative way, but value her. But when he looks upon her, he demonstrates his love for her, and the glory of the Lord is upon her all the days of their life together. Her desire is for the man to be a good provider for her and his children; and to be a man of God who loves the Lord with all his heart, soul, strength and might (Mark 12:30).

Prayer for the day

The man rises every day and acknowledges the Father as follows: We thank you, oh most High God, for blessing my family and to be able to dwell in Your secret place, under the shadow of Your wings of protection, in true intimacy with You, embraced and sheltered by Your power and Your precious love. As head of this family, I recognize that You and You alone are our refuge, our fortress, and our place of protection from daily dangers and distress. You are the only God that we will trust and serve. We trust in You oh Lord to deliver us from the snares, traps and the deceptive and sinful temptations, entanglements of the enemy and from every sickness, disease. It's the man that teaches his family to have faith in the truth and power of Your Word which he has made it the families defense and shield of protection around them.

It's the head of the family to encourage them to depend on the power and authority in Christ Jesus. As You renewed the strength of the eagle, You have also given the women of the family the strength to master the household and manage it with love to keep order in it. Amen.

Dr. Ronald Hester is senior pastor of God's Way of Life Ministries.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0