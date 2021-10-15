FRIDAY SERMON: The beginning of the enemy

The angel turned into the enemy of the world when he rejected God's plan for authority, competed with God and thus became an adversary of God. Rejecting God's plan was Satan's fall.
“And there was war in heaven: Michael and his angels fought against the dragon; and the dragon fought and his angels, And prevailed not; neither was their place found any more in heaven. And the great dragon was cast out, that old serpent, called the Devil, and Satan, which deceiveth the whole world: he was cast out into the earth.” — Revelation 12:7-8 (KJV)
To offend God's authority is a rebellion far more serious than that of offending God's holiness. The act of sinning was not the cause of Satan's fall; that act was but the product of his rebellion against authority. “It was rebellion which God condemned.” The enemies intent of setting his throne above the throne of God was the thing which violated God's authority. It was the principle of self-exaltation.
It is important that we not violate God's authority, because to do so is a principle of Satan. We are not to preach Christ according to Satan's principle (some are doing that today). How wicked this is to believe that we are doing the work of the Lord. You see the enemy is not afraid of believers preaching the Gospel, however, he is in fear when we teach the Word of Christ. Never should a believer serve God based on the principle of Satan. Whenever the principle of Christ is preached, the principles of Satan fades away. When believers truly serve God, they must be completely purified from the principle of the enemy.
All the kingdom of God's authority sets us totally free from Satan, seeing that the precious truth is of the kingdom. The greatest of God's demand on man is not to serve; but to obey.
Redemption came unto the world
“Neither is there salvation in any other: for there is none other name under heaven given among men, whereby we must be saved.” — Acts 4:12 (KJV)
God had redeemed man from hell through Christ, He restored man to his original place and position of authority. Our salvation can only come through Jesus Christ. Our authority, power and dominion was made available through His name. To access our divine authority, one must go though the name of Jesus Christ to experience victory. Even though the name of Jesus is widely used, there is something different when you use the name of Jesus Christ — changes will appear. The name “Christ” means “the anointed One” it distinguishes Him from anyone else. There is power in the name of Jesus. Whenever believers deal with devils or demonic spirits they have the assurance that they can give them a double barrel of power and authority by using the name of Jesus.
Dr. Ronald Hester is senior pastor of God's Way of Life Ministries.