FRIDAY SERMON: The beginning of the enemy

Redemption came unto the world

God had redeemed man from hell through Christ, He restored man to his original place and position of authority. Our salvation can only come through Jesus Christ. Our authority, power and dominion was made available through His name. To access our divine authority, one must go though the name of Jesus Christ to experience victory. Even though the name of Jesus is widely used, there is something different when you use the name of Jesus Christ — changes will appear. The name “Christ” means “the anointed One” it distinguishes Him from anyone else. There is power in the name of Jesus. Whenever believers deal with devils or demonic spirits they have the assurance that they can give them a double barrel of power and authority by using the name of Jesus.