FRIDAY SERMON: Thank goodness it's Friday

Friday’s the day.
For anyone who works a Monday to Friday job, Friday is the day they look forward to. The same is true for kids in school. We enjoy two days off from work and school. Time to slow down. Time to do what we want. Time to take a deep breath. Time to relax.
For Christians, Friday is even more special -- especially the one we call Good Friday, although nothing good really happened.
Jesus’ followers were saddened over his pronouncement that he would be killed and then rise from the dead.
“After they gathered again in Galilee, Jesus told them, 'The Son of Man is going to be betrayed into the hands of his enemies. He will be killed, but on the third day he will be raised from the dead.’ And the disciples were filled with grief.” (Matthew 17:22-23 NLT).
Living on this side of the cross, Jesus’ death and resurrection are good news. His death on Calvary means our sins have been paid for. His resurrection means we worship a living Savior.
I recall once giving a devotion at an elementary school. After I finished, a young girl approached me and asked where Jesus was buried. Before I thought, I told her in Jerusalem. I considered my words later — too late, in fact. What I should have told her is that he is not buried anywhere. Yes, a tomb exists where his body was placed, but his body is not there.
Most of us have seen archaeologists digging in the earth. They find remains of cities and settlements, and they find the bones of those who inhabited those places. But Jesus’ bones don’t exist. He rose from the grave.
The reason Jesus’ early followers grieved was that they misunderstood the Messiah’s purpose. They enjoyed his company. He was their good friend. But had they understood why Jesus had to leave them, they would have rejoiced. They wanted a Messiah who would conquer their enemies and who would set up a glorious kingdom. That was not Jesus’ purpose in coming the first time.
Because of what happened on Good Friday, we celebrate Easter. Apart from the events on that Friday, we would have no reason to commemorate the following Sunday — Easter Sunday.
Jesus paid for our sins on that Good Friday. God sees our sins as covered by the blood of his Son. We may not always act as forgiven people, but God sees our position: forgiven and cleansed of our sins.
Take a moment to thank God for Good Friday.
Martin Wiles is Managing Editor of Christian Devotions and a proof-editor for Courier Publishing. His work is featured at www.lovelinesfromgod.com.