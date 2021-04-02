FRIDAY SERMON: Thank goodness it's Friday

Friday’s the day.

For anyone who works a Monday to Friday job, Friday is the day they look forward to. The same is true for kids in school. We enjoy two days off from work and school. Time to slow down. Time to do what we want. Time to take a deep breath. Time to relax.

For Christians, Friday is even more special -- especially the one we call Good Friday, although nothing good really happened.

Jesus’ followers were saddened over his pronouncement that he would be killed and then rise from the dead.

“After they gathered again in Galilee, Jesus told them, 'The Son of Man is going to be betrayed into the hands of his enemies. He will be killed, but on the third day he will be raised from the dead.’ And the disciples were filled with grief.” (Matthew 17:22-23 NLT).

Living on this side of the cross, Jesus’ death and resurrection are good news. His death on Calvary means our sins have been paid for. His resurrection means we worship a living Savior.