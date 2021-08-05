FRIDAY SERMON: Speak things that be not as though they were

“(As it is written, I have made thee a father of many nations.) before him whom he believed, even God, who quickeneth the dead, and calleth those things which be not as though they were.” -- Romans 4:17
Regardless of your situations/circumstances, you have the power and authority, by faith, to call through pray or confession those things which are not seen the way you desire or need them to be. God has given us the same power and ability to speak things into existence, because they are waiting for you in the spiritual realm. Therefore, whatever you have petition God for, already is that way or better.
You see, before anything existed, God, through Himself spoke the things He wanted, even though they didn't exist in the natural world as we imagine them to be, but He spoke with power and faith in Himself and they came to pass (just like light in Genesis 1:3, and light performed like God called it to performed: Genesis 1:5 “And God called the light Day, and the darkness he called Night. And the evening and the morning were the first day, a whole day was established).
We have the power
God has given us the same power: “And out of the ground the Lord God formed every beast of the field. And every fowl of the air; and brought them unto Adam to see what he would call them: and whatever Adam called every living creature, that was the name thereof” (Genesis 2:19). Therefore, in the New Testament, (Romans 4:17), we were told to call things that be not as they were or they are already that way.
All the promises in His Word exists in the spiritual realm, such as power in Christ Jesus of, good health, long life, success, prosperity, love, peace, and harmony, all exists in the spiritual realm and we are to speak them into the natural.
As you continue to speak what God has said in his Word, instead of confessing things the way they look, circumstances will line up with the Word says and will become manifested and you will begin to experience changes in your life. So begin to be faithful in reading and mediating on the Word of God to find His promises; that apply to your circumstance (see Joshua 1:8); and as you find His promise, you then must pray and confess the promise (s) (His Word) and when you do, God will bring His word to pass in your life.
Begin to pray
Be personal; it's your prayer: I thank You Father that my soul prospers in You this day, as well as evert day. And, as a result, I pray Your Word that I am blessed and prosperous in every area and aspect of my life (spiritual, physically and financially). I thank You for keeping me in good health and continually healed from the crown of my head to the soles of my feet. I thank You that Your healing virtue (power) flows through me continually. By the power of Your Word (1 Peter 2:24). I also thank You for meeting all my financial needs, exceedingly, abundantly (Ephesians 3:20) every day of my life. Amen!