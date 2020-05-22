FRIDAY SERMON: Speak things that be not as though they were

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“(As it is written, I have made thee a father of many nations.) before him whom he believed, even God, who quickeneth the dead, and calleth those things which be not as though they were.” -- Romans 4:17

Regardless of your situations/circumstances, you have the power and authority, by faith, to call through pray or confession those things which are not seen the way you desire or need them to be. God has given us the same power and ability to speak things into existence, because they are waiting for you in the spiritual realm. Therefore, whatever you have petition God for, already is that way or better.

You see, before anything existed, God, through Himself spoke the things He wanted, even though they didn't exist in the natural world as we imagine them to be, but He spoke with power and faith in Himself and they came to pass (just like light in Genesis 1:3, and light performed like God called it to performed: Genesis 1:5 “And God called the light Day, and the darkness he called Night. And the evening and the morning were the first day, a whole day was established).

We have the power