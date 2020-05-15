FRIDAY SERMON: Smelling good

So Jacob went over and kissed him. And when Isaac caught the smell of his clothes, he was finally convinced, and he blessed his son. -- Genesis 27:27 NLT
The smell took me back.
Until my wife came along, I used bar soap. She was a liquid soap user, so for over a decade now, I have used liquid soaps, too. But that wasn’t always the case. Liquid soaps were not mass produced for domestic use until the 1980s when Minnetonka Corporation of Minnesota released their Softsoap.
Not long ago while visiting the local grocery store, I walked to the pharmacy department. Sure enough, they sat on the shelf as I remembered. Three bars of Ivory soap. I picked them up and ran them beneath my nose. The smell took me back. Back to the time when I stayed with my grandparents in Orangeburg and in Vance. I would run the bath and look for the bar of soap. Ivory soap, of course. This was the cleanest smelling and very useful. It floated.
When I finished my bath, I smelled clean. As I ran those three bars of soap beneath my nose that day in the grocery store, I remembered those days.
Amazing what smells can do. For Isaac, it identified his son — or so he thought. Prior to his death, when the time came for Isaac to give his final blessing to his firstborn, he told Esau to kill some wild game, prepare it, and bring it to him. He would eat it and bless him. But Jacob, the younger brother and a trickster, dressed as his brother, prepared game, and took it to his father. Blindness initially confused Isaac, but the smell of the outdoors convinced him it was Esau.
With spiritual living, smell is also important. Whether I smell clean because I just bathed with Ivory soap or whether I smell badly because I just helped give shots to hogs living in a muddy pen, isn’t the issue. I can smell bad physically, but good spiritually.
My actions, words, and attitudes determine my spiritual smell. And when they align with God’s Word, people smell a wonderful aroma coming from me. I may not be in style when it comes to clothes, but others will get a good smell from being around me. Not with their noses, but with their eyes and ears. They will smell Jesus.
Martin Wiles is Managing Editor of Christian Devotions and a proof-editor for Courier Publishing. His work is featured at www.lovelinesfromgod.com.
