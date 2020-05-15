FRIDAY SERMON: Smelling good

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

So Jacob went over and kissed him. And when Isaac caught the smell of his clothes, he was finally convinced, and he blessed his son. -- Genesis 27:27 NLT

The smell took me back.

Until my wife came along, I used bar soap. She was a liquid soap user, so for over a decade now, I have used liquid soaps, too. But that wasn’t always the case. Liquid soaps were not mass produced for domestic use until the 1980s when Minnetonka Corporation of Minnesota released their Softsoap.

Not long ago while visiting the local grocery store, I walked to the pharmacy department. Sure enough, they sat on the shelf as I remembered. Three bars of Ivory soap. I picked them up and ran them beneath my nose. The smell took me back. Back to the time when I stayed with my grandparents in Orangeburg and in Vance. I would run the bath and look for the bar of soap. Ivory soap, of course. This was the cleanest smelling and very useful. It floated.

When I finished my bath, I smelled clean. As I ran those three bars of soap beneath my nose that day in the grocery store, I remembered those days.