FRIDAY SERMON: Sanded

James talks about a type of sanding God does—or, at least, allows. God calls His sanding trials, and they come to everyone. Enduring them produces perseverance, which in turn makes us perfect and complete.

I was born with sharp corners and rough edges. The Bible calls them sin. I arrived in the world with a sinful nature. My environment and circumstances further developed it, but I didn’t appear with a clean slate, making it possible for me not to need God’s help.

God performs His first sanding when we ask Him to forgive our sins and give us a new nature that wants to love and serve Him. But we need more sanding than just that first experience. We need a few trials … a few troubles … along life’s way. Maybe even a number of them.

Through the trials, God sands some more. And, like Dad, He runs His hand over our lives to see if any rough spots still exist. Priorities. Unhealthy relationships. Are other things stealing our focus? Are we only squeezing a little time in for Him? Have we missed the boat financially? If so, He’ll sand a little more. And He’ll keep sanding until all the rough spots are smooth—a process that takes a lifetime and one that’s not always enjoyable, but needed.