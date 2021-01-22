FRIDAY SERMON: One chair’s journey

The chair now sits in our den and isn’t used as a formal piece of furniture any longer. The grandboys and others sit on it, and yes, things have been spilled on it, leaving stains we can’t remove. I’m sure if the chair could tell me about its journey, it would share things even I don’t know. One thing remains: it is loved for whom it belonged to. It was a gift from a loving grandmother and then a mother.

We never know where our life journey will take us. Often, it includes sicknesses, relationship challenges, financial crunches, emotional struggles, death, change, and tough decisions. But James gives us comforting assurances. All the good things in life — and I might add the not-so-good things — ultimately come from a loving God who brings or allows them into our life journey. And this God does not change in His opinion toward us.

God loves us before we’re born, and nothing will alter His love for us. He always works for the good of His children — whether we see it — and He gives us His Spirit permanently to guide us along life’s journey.

So, remember, wherever your life journey takes you, God remains by your side.

Martin Wiles is Managing Editor of Christian Devotions and a proof-editor for Courier Publishing. His work is featured at www.lovelinesfromgod.com.

