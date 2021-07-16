FRIDAY SERMON: Life’s uncertainty

"You have always put a wall of protection around him and his home and his property. You have made him prosper in everything he does. Look how rich he is!" -- Job 1:10 (NLT)
She was a vibrant individual…until she wasn’t.
Gina was a good friend. My wife and I loved her. When we moved away, Gina called once a week, and she and my wife would catch up on the news. But then one day, we received a message on Messenger from Gina’s daughter: “Mom has had a stroke and is in ICU.”
Gina had been riding in the truck with her husband. They stopped for gas. He went inside to pay. When he returned to the truck, Gina couldn’t talk. He knew something was wrong, so he rushed her to the local emergency room. There, doctors examined and tested her, but things went downhill rapidly. Within a few hours, she was in ICU, and within another few hours, the neurosurgeon was operating on the blood clot in her head — a necessary step to save her life.
Over the next few days, Gina made slow progress. They removed her from life support, but her right side was paralyzed, and her speech haltered. Gina didn’t know her future held a stroke. She merely enjoyed the day with her husband — and probably had other plans, too. Thankfully, Gina eventually recuperated and now lives a fairly normal life — but her road to recovery was long.
Job didn’t see what was coming either. He didn’t know about the conversation between God and Satan taking place in heaven. The one where Satan accused God of overly protecting Job — the reason Satan said Job was such a righteous person. Job didn’t know about God giving Satan permission to mess up his life. But Job did know when life came tumbling down.
Life is that way: uncertain. But if it weren’t, how would our trust and faith in God grow? If we knew about every incident in the future, we could plan how we would face it — or avoid it. No problem there. Not knowing forces us to trust God — who does know about all future events.
If we don’t believe in God’s control of our lives, we’re left with fate or chance. Not comforting choices. But knowing God loves us and has our best interests at heart helps us live this uncertain life with peace and joy and without fear.
Don’t let the uncertainty of life ruin your life’s journey. Trust in the God who loves you and guides each event in your life.
