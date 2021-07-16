FRIDAY SERMON: Life’s uncertainty

"You have always put a wall of protection around him and his home and his property. You have made him prosper in everything he does. Look how rich he is!" -- Job 1:10 (NLT)

She was a vibrant individual…until she wasn’t.

Gina was a good friend. My wife and I loved her. When we moved away, Gina called once a week, and she and my wife would catch up on the news. But then one day, we received a message on Messenger from Gina’s daughter: “Mom has had a stroke and is in ICU.”

Gina had been riding in the truck with her husband. They stopped for gas. He went inside to pay. When he returned to the truck, Gina couldn’t talk. He knew something was wrong, so he rushed her to the local emergency room. There, doctors examined and tested her, but things went downhill rapidly. Within a few hours, she was in ICU, and within another few hours, the neurosurgeon was operating on the blood clot in her head — a necessary step to save her life.