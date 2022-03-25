FRIDAY SERMON: Lets us come boldly to the throne

“Let us therefore come boldly unto the throne grace, that we may obtain mercy, and find grace to help in time of need.” -- Hebrews 4:16

All those who put their trust in the Living God; who is the same (never changes, Malachi 3:6) from the beginning of times to now. Is still performing healing, miracles, signs and wonders through Himself (for our benefit) in a different manner through all those who believe in Him. He has given them supernatural power that gives them the ability to see what He sees, hears, and perceives.

“For my thoughts are not your thoughts, neither are your ways my ways, saith the LORD. For as the heavens are higher than the earth, so are my ways higher than your ways, and my thoughts than you thoughts” -- Isaiah 55:8.

Here God is saying that His ways are far above humanity in thought and deeds. However, he expects his people to turn from their sinful ways and conform to His exalted ways:

“For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, saith the LORD, thoughts of peace, and not of evil, to give you and expected end.” -- Jeremiah 29:11

Without the ingredients of His supernatural power, it is impossible to overcome the sinful things of the world, therefore not being capable of seeing, hearing and perceiving when concerning tribulation, sickness, and any other adverse circumstances that we may experience.

Those who choose to live a life in Christ, the Supernatural way, must have a desire for the manifestation of his power where ever they go. They must believe in the Supernatural, powerful, and immutable God (who will not change, Malachi 3:6) for whom all things are possible, a God who can change and transform all who believe. God's desire is for us to know him intimately (in a way that involves detail knowledge) His strengths (the capacity to withstand great force or pressure) and virtues (behavior showing high moral standards).

He wants to reveal Himself as the Supernatural and all-powerful God, so He sent this power in the form of the Holy Spirit. Revelation is the knowledge of Him revealed to our spirit, and it is received by spiritually seeing, hearing and perceiving like Him.

This process is referred to as “spiritual perception.” How does man define perception? “The ability to see, hear, or become aware of something through the senses.” How does God define spiritual perception? The ability to see, hear, or become aware of something through discernment. Spiritual discernment wills a person to obtain spiritual guidance and understanding by help of the Holy Spirit.

Like Peter in Matthew 16:17-18, God revealed spiritual information about Jesus: “Blessed art thou, Simon Barjona: for flesh and blood hath not revealed it unto thee, but my Father which is in heaven." Also, “That thou art Peter, and upon this rock (meaning we are to be solid in our belief) I will build my church (which is us) and desire to gradually establish His Word in our hearts."

Dr. Ronald Hester is senior pastor of God's Way of Life Ministries.

