FRIDAY SERMON: Just believe

"For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoeer believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” -- John 3:16

A promise and a covenant are the same but different. A promise is a declaration that something will or will not be done. A covenant is a contract, a formal agreement between two or more parties. In the Old Testament, God made promises in the form of covenants with ancient Israel, He knew what was best for His people. The covenant, both Old and New Testaments was on His terms and He established the conditions in heaven. God promised to protect His people both in Old and New Testaments when they obey; and keep His covenant and remain faithful to Him, His results will appear in their life.

Don't be like many people, who are flawed and stuck on the external things and actual faith in Jesus Christ is not a part of their life. Jesus represents the New Covenant, and stands before us all declaring the most extraordinary promise ever made: If you are born again, you will see and experience the kingdon of heaven. If you believe you will not perish but have eternal life. Jesus Christ said: I have already chosen you: now it's your turn to make the choice.

It is impossible for God's plan to be flawed for His chosen people. The New Covenant serves as an illustration for our desperate need for a perfect God. It was not designed to save them but to point to Jesus who could. Thank God for freedom, ask Him to give you more faith and zeal to believe on the Lord Jesus Christ.

Dr. Ronald Hester is senior pastor of God's Way of Life Ministries.

