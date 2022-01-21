FRIDAY SERMON: Is there a reason for discouragement

Many of us may not just forget where they have been but also where they are going. When this happens they may only have eyes for the now, discouragement comes easily. The children of Israel discouragement boiled down to the fact that they did not like two things: how they are being led and how they were being fed.

These children of God complained, first, about how Moses was leading them. They murmured against him, but really their complaint was against God Himself, Moses was only following God's plan for them. But they also didn't like Moses leadership ability, therefore, they rebelled.

Their other complaint was how the food was being provided for them; a typical ungrateful human behavior. “Our soul loathes this worthless bread” (Numbers 21:5). The people hated the manna, the gracious gift God provided to them because they had no food supply. This manna was provided to them each morning.

When discouragement comes, it has a way of diverting ones focus from God and his special blessings concerning the circumstances around them. These people certainly did not want God's Word through Moses to lead them and feed them. Does this seem fresh for today!

Is there a result for discouragement

Things can be devastating when discouragement is left to fester. These people learned that when someone rebels against God's leadership and provision in their lives, God will discipline them for their own benefit: “The Lord sent fiery serpents among the people of Israel and died” (Numbers 21:6). This may seem harsh, but there is a deeper lesson to learn for all of us. The serpent was a shadow of Satan and sin. In this Number 21 incident, the serpent's bites were terrible and, in some instances, deadly (this seem fresh like today's virus). Numbers 21:6 says, when the serpent bit, every nerve in a person body turned into a burning ember. The pain was excruciating, and the same can be true of the results of sin ( can that be similar to the current virus). Many people think they can sin against God and there will be no consequences, “The way of the unfaithful is hard” (Proverbs 13:15). Also, “The wages of sin is death!” (Romans 6:23).

Is there a solution for discouragement

In most instances, when people are caught in their wrong; they make a quick change, they ran to Moses and said “We have all sinned, for we have spoken against the Lord and against you; pray to the Lord that He take away the serpents from us” (Numbers 21:7).

The love of God gave them a remedy for healing in the form of a bronze serpent. All they had to do was look at the bronze serpent and the person was healed; it never failed, this was a foreshadow of 1 Peter 2:24 (Jesus Christ) for people in the twenty-first century.

How clear could the remedy be? The remedy that God provided for death due to man's sin is sure: Christ is not a way; he is the way the truth and the life. Christ the remedy, He is sufficient: No matter how much man have sinned, He is sufficient to provide forgiveness and to save. Focus on the Lord and be saved!

Dr. Ronald Hester is senior pastor of God's Way of Life Ministries.

