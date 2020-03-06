FRIDAY SERMON: Influencing like a mosquito

The spread of their influence causes us to do any number of things to ward off what they attempt to do. Just think of all the money we spend trying to squash their influence.

But influence doesn’t have to be negative. Wise King Solomon says a friend can sharpen another friend, just as iron sharpens iron.

God gives me the privilege of being a positive influence on almost one hundred Middle School students five days each week. I don’t take the responsibility lightly. Hopefully, my influence will motivate them.

I also have the privilege of influencing hundreds of people worldwide through the writing ministry God has entrusted to me. I don’t take that for granted either.

These are my areas of the world God wants me to sharpen. You have areas too. Just like the mosquito, God wants us to buzz into the areas He has planned for us, influencing the people in our circle in a way that points them to Christ and helps them become more like the person He wants them to be. The ways we can do it are numerous, but God will help us succeed if we ask Him.

Find your world of influence, and buzz throughout it.

Martin Wiles is Managing Editor of Christian Devotions and a proof-editor for Courier Publishing. His most recent book, A Whisper in the Woods: Quiet Escapades in a Noisy World, is now available on Amazon. His work is featured at www.lovelinesfromgod.com.

