FRIDAY SERMON: 'Heart trouble?'

"Know therefore this day, and consider it in thine heart, that the LORD he is God in heaven above, and upon the earth beneath: there is none else." — Deuteronomy 4:39
Recently, my dad was hospitalized with another bout with his heart. He is 72 years “young” and a Vietnam veteran. Over the last couple of years he has had a good bit of heart trouble, but thankfully the doctors have been able to treat his issues and operate successfully on him.
It got me to thinking about how much heart trouble there is in the world. I don’t mean the cardio pump inside your chest, but the REAL YOU, the “heart of the issue,” the center of every choice and decision in your life … THAT heart.
With the heart being so important to your everyday life, it stands to reason that it also has an important role in your eternity as well. God’s Word says it is with the heart that you believe. The Bible says that it is out of the abundance of the heart that your mouth speaks. The scriptures continue by telling us that the heart is deceitful above all things and desperately wicked. God says that the heart of mankind is so bad that you can’t even know it yourself! In other words, God says that you cannot trust your own heart. You can’t be trusting in a heart that is broken and stained by sin to get you to heaven. You cannot trust your heart that has made corrupt choices and led you down a path of multiple regrets. The only heart you can trust is the heart of God Almighty.
God said, in His Holy Word, that His heart cares for His people and He offers forgiveness and eternal life to anyone who would believe Him. Jesus Christ is the Son of God and came to this earth to show us the love of God personified. John 3:16 says, “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.”
God loved the world so much that He gave His son to die, in our place, on the cross to grant us access to God and forgiveness of our sins. God is to be feared, He is to be reverenced, and He is to be obeyed. We have all fallen short of God’s perfect expectation and have chosen to live however we wanted to live -- good or bad. Even if you have been “a good person” your whole life, you haven’t been good enough. God only accepts complete perfection and He found complete perfection exclusively in His son, Jesus. Jesus is God in the flesh, and He gave Himself as the perfect sacrifice for the sins of the whole world.
God made His heart known through the life, death, and resurrection of His Son. He now offers forgiveness full and free to sinners, like you and me.
Your life is important to God and He wants to make your heart clean and forgiven. Jesus can take your broken heart and mend it for His honor and glory. Only Jesus can heal your hurting heart.
Have you asked Jesus to change your heart and life?
Have you asked Him to forgive you and save you?
Tony Jones is pastor of Faith Baptist Church in Walterboro, where he has served for the 18 years. He and his family moved to South Carolina in the spring of 2003 and began raising three small children in the Lowcountry. In 2005, his youngest son was born in Bamberg. The Jones family has long and deep roots in both Colleton and Bamberg counties. His grandfather, great-grandfather and others were born and raised in the Bamberg and Branchville area.
