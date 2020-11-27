FRIDAY SERMON: 'Heart trouble?'

With the heart being so important to your everyday life, it stands to reason that it also has an important role in your eternity as well. God’s Word says it is with the heart that you believe. The Bible says that it is out of the abundance of the heart that your mouth speaks. The scriptures continue by telling us that the heart is deceitful above all things and desperately wicked. God says that the heart of mankind is so bad that you can’t even know it yourself! In other words, God says that you cannot trust your own heart. You can’t be trusting in a heart that is broken and stained by sin to get you to heaven. You cannot trust your heart that has made corrupt choices and led you down a path of multiple regrets. The only heart you can trust is the heart of God Almighty.