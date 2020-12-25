FRIDAY SERMON: God's love

"But not a single sparrow can fall to the ground without your Father knowing it." (Matthew 10:29 -- NLT)

Hogs and birds have taught me a lot about God’s love.

My maternal grandfather — Pappy — raised hogs. And my cousin and I loved nothing more than to roam the hog pens on his farm just outside of Vance, South Carolina.

One thing we enjoyed was watching a sow birth piglets. When the sow had finished delivering all the little pigs, she would lie still while each piglet rooted for a milk source. If she happened to be lying in a position where some of her little ones couldn’t get milk, she would quickly know by their squeals and then rearrange herself so all could get nourishment.

Loving hogs remained in my blood. During the few times in my life when I lived in places where I had room to raise a few hogs, I did. As the memories of my boyhood returned, I watched again as the sows gave birth and the piglets rooted for milk. Mom cared for the little ones by giving them milk and by guarding them against strangers, other hogs, and any other dangerous animals.