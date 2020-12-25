FRIDAY SERMON: God's love

"But not a single sparrow can fall to the ground without your Father knowing it." (Matthew 10:29 -- NLT)
Hogs and birds have taught me a lot about God’s love.
My maternal grandfather — Pappy — raised hogs. And my cousin and I loved nothing more than to roam the hog pens on his farm just outside of Vance, South Carolina.
One thing we enjoyed was watching a sow birth piglets. When the sow had finished delivering all the little pigs, she would lie still while each piglet rooted for a milk source. If she happened to be lying in a position where some of her little ones couldn’t get milk, she would quickly know by their squeals and then rearrange herself so all could get nourishment.
Loving hogs remained in my blood. During the few times in my life when I lived in places where I had room to raise a few hogs, I did. As the memories of my boyhood returned, I watched again as the sows gave birth and the piglets rooted for milk. Mom cared for the little ones by giving them milk and by guarding them against strangers, other hogs, and any other dangerous animals.
I’ve seen mother birds do the same, but in a different way. For hours on end, they sat on eggs, leaving only briefly for food and water. When their young hatched, they flew hundreds of trips back and forth, searching for and then bringing back food for their young. The young waited at the nest or in a birdhouse with mouths open, and Mom and Dad inserted the food into their open beaks.
Jesus taught about God’s love by appealing to nature. If a single sparrow doesn’t fall to the ground without God knowing about it, then surely, He knows about the fortunes and misfortunes we experience.
God’s love is powerful. A sow can turn deadly if her little ones are threatened. So can a mother bird. Although God may not keep us safe from temporary dangers, He ultimately controls what comes into our lives and will protect us eternally in heaven.
God’s love has no end and is repetitious. If they are together, sows continue to love their pigs no matter how large they grow. So do birds. God’s love knows no boundaries.
God’s love also leads Him to act on our behalf. As sows and birds provide for the ones they love, so God acts in our best interests to help us accomplish His plan and enjoy the life He has created for us.
If you doubt God’s love, just look at a hog or a bird.
Martin Wiles is Managing Editor of Christian Devotions and a proof-editor for Courier Publishing. His work is featured at www.lovelinesfromgod.com.