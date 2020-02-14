FRIDAY SERMON: Damaged goods

"For everyone has sinned; we all fall short of God’s glorious standard." -- Romans 3:23 (NLT)

“Hey, Ice Cream man, you got any freebies?”

My dad’s dad was an ice cream man who delivered his goods in and around Orangeburg. Not the kind who drove a little truck through neighborhoods while a bell jingled and music played. Rather, the kind who drove a larger truck and stocked novelties, gallons, and half gallons of ice cream in restaurants, grocery stores, and mom-and-pop shops.

These were the days when many homes still didn’t have air conditioning—at least not central air. Children roamed the neighborhoods during the hot South Carolina summers looking for some way to cool off. Town pools and ice cream were two of their favorites.

My grandfather was notorious for giving away ice cream—but not the perfect novelties. He gave away damaged goods. When the kids ran to his truck asking for free ice cream, he’d smile and tell them to hold on. Then, he’d open one of the six doors on the back of his truck, looking for the hole that had the novelties and then searching for the damaged goods.