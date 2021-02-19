FRIDAY SERMON: Communication snafu

"And you will be my witnesses, telling people about me everywhere." -- Acts 1:8 (NLT)
“Levi, bring Pop the red and white blanket from the basket.”
Whether winter or summer, when I sit in my recliner, I cover up with a soft throw. I love the feel of cotton on my skin. But now, my favorite blanket was on Levi’s younger brother who had fallen asleep on the couch.
Not wanting to disturb Colton, I asked Levi to get my next favorite blanket. Although this blanket had Christmas scenes on it, we kept it out year-round, and I used it -- reluctantly -- if someone else had my blanket.
Levi waltzed into the bedroom where I told him the blanket was. “It’s beside the dog’s kennel on top of the basket where Pop lays his shorts.” Nothing. “Do you see it?” He didn’t.
Meme, in the kitchen cooking supper but getting frustrated by my inability to get Levi to find the blanket, hollered, “It’s under Meme’s pocketbook.” Nothing.
“Do you see it, Levi?” I huffed. Nothing. He didn’t.
Meme’s patience ran out about this time, and she stomped from the kitchen into the bedroom. “It’s right in front of you, Levi,” she snapped.
Levi, frustrated with himself, said, “But you didn’t tell me the blanket had green trees on it.”
Communication. Who said it was easy? Jesus gave a simple command, but carrying it out would be anything but easy. Having communicated with old, young, and every age in between, I can testify that communication proves difficult most of the time.
Communicating God’s love might appear easy, but it’s often difficult as well. Whether we intend to or not, we communicate with our words and our actions. When they express hate, anger, selfishness, unforgiveness, lust, bitterness, or other ugly traits, we don’t communicate God’s love well to those around us. They need to see and hear the opposite.
While others need to know we have all failed God, they need to hear about God’s love, His invitation for us to confess our sins to Him, His offer of a wonderful life now, and His promise of an eternal future beyond what we can imagine.
When we do a good job of communicating God’s love, others notice, get on board, and the world becomes a better place.
Ask God to help you do a better job of communicating His love to others.
Martin Wiles is Managing Editor of Christian Devotions and a proof-editor for Courier Publishing. His work is featured at www.lovelinesfromgod.com.