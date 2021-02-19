FRIDAY SERMON: Communication snafu

Communication. Who said it was easy? Jesus gave a simple command, but carrying it out would be anything but easy. Having communicated with old, young, and every age in between, I can testify that communication proves difficult most of the time.

Communicating God’s love might appear easy, but it’s often difficult as well. Whether we intend to or not, we communicate with our words and our actions. When they express hate, anger, selfishness, unforgiveness, lust, bitterness, or other ugly traits, we don’t communicate God’s love well to those around us. They need to see and hear the opposite.

While others need to know we have all failed God, they need to hear about God’s love, His invitation for us to confess our sins to Him, His offer of a wonderful life now, and His promise of an eternal future beyond what we can imagine.

When we do a good job of communicating God’s love, others notice, get on board, and the world becomes a better place.

Ask God to help you do a better job of communicating His love to others.

Martin Wiles is Managing Editor of Christian Devotions and a proof-editor for Courier Publishing. His work is featured at www.lovelinesfromgod.com.

