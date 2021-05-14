FRIDAY SERMON: Cherish the time

"How do you know what your life will be like tomorrow? Your life is like the morning fog — it’s here a little while, then it’s gone." -- James 4:14 (NLT)

The alert lit up my phone like fireworks on a dark night.

Seconds later, I heard the announcement over the intercom: “Faculty and students, we are now under a severe weather alert.”

As quickly as possible, we teachers herded our students into the hallways and into their learned positions: kneeling while facing the wall and heads covered with a book or some other heavy object.

Keeping students quiet always proves a task. At their age, they tend to think they’re invincible and that a tornado could never hit our school. What they didn’t know at the moment, but discovered later, was that one touched down close to our location.

Time dragged by. We rotated between the hunched-down position and the sitting on our rears position. Wave after wave of severe storms rolled through. At one point, we stopped releasing students to their parents and grandparents. Those picking up students either had to remain in their vehicles or come inside.