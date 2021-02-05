FRIDAY SERMON: Backtracking

Then they plotted among themselves, “Let’s choose a new leader and go back to Egypt!” -- Numbers 14:4 (NLT)

When the path disappeared, we had no choice but to backtrack.

For a few months, my brother and I had hiked in Panthertown Valley, North Carolina — a secluded place with acres of forest, streams and trails. Since the trails were somewhat confusing, we located a map of the area.

On one trip, we followed the map and headed toward our destination but were surprised and confused when the trail suddenly disappeared at the top of a mountain. We had not made an error, so we assumed the map was wrong. Since we couldn’t continue forward, we decided to backtrack to a familiar point.

Instead of returning down the trail we had just used, we lumbered down the side of the mountain in the direction we knew a familiar trail existed. Once on that trail, we regained our bearings and headed to our destination.