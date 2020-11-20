FRIDAY SERMON: As good as your word

Just say a simple, “Yes, I will,” or “No, I won’t.” Anything beyond this is from the evil one. -- Matthew 5:37 (NLT)

Even as a young boy, I knew he was as good as his word.

My paternal grandfather was a simple man. He didn’t come from a wealthy family. In fact, he grew up in a small shack snuggled in the middle of a field located between Cameron and Elloree, South Carolina—a shack that had to accommodate him, his parents, and five other siblings. To make matters worse, when my grandfather was only twelve years old, he had to watch his father die, leaving him as the man of the house. Along with an uncle who agreed to help, my grandfather quit school in the sixth grade to care for the family farm. And all of this happened just prior to the great stock market crash of 1929 and the ensuing Great Depression.

By the time I came along, my grandfather hadn’t changed much in many respects. Although he wasn’t a farmer any longer—he drove an ice cream truck—he remained the simple man he had always been. He never made a great deal of money, so occasionally he would have to “rob Peter to pay Paul,” as he said. This might be to buy a house, to purchase a used car (he never owned a new car in his lifetime), to make a costly house repair, to buy a lawnmower, or to get a new washing machine.