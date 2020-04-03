FRIDAY SERMON: Aiming for a transformation of the mind

“And be not conformed to this world; but be ye transform by the renewing of your mind, that ye may prove what is that good, and acceptable, and perfect, will of God.” — Romans 12:2
God has told his people (believers) that it is important for us to be transformed by the renewing of their minds. There must be a daily transformation of the believer to think just like God, thinks.
Believers are to be different from the world society. They should take the initiative of experiencing a progressive transformation of life by the renewing of their mind. The mind can only be renewed or changed by prayer, by reading and mediating on God's Word and allowing the Holy Spirit to work through them.
As a result of the new mind, the believer now thinks wisely about his life affairs and what his function is to be in the body of Christ.
Justified
In Christ, we are justified, declared to be righteous, innocent because of Jesus's work on the cross that God had grant, not due to any merit on the believers part, but solely by His grace, the undeserved love and mercy of God.
There must be a desperate hunger for God in order for this transformation of Christ to be manifested in a persons life. Now begin to grasp this revelation and see the purposes of God, and your desire to start living in His realm. A transformation in Christ is not a grand gift; but it takes great guts.
Only those who are filled with the Holy Spirit can cry out in earnestness to God and be able to break through that place God desires for them to be:
- It does not take intelligence; it takes integrity
- It takes hunger and holiness, desperate desire
When there is a full transformation in a person, then will He have total control over them, what an awesome plan for our lives. What an awesome door that God is willing to open to match His plan for our life.
What Is The Tranformation Process
When you have been transformed in Christ, you now depend totally on God's Word for all your needs concerning your life: “But my God shall supply all your need according to His riches in glory by Christ Jesus.” It is impossible for us to utilize a spiritual blessing in the natural realm. God doesn't bless us with physical cars, homes and material things from heaven. They are provided to us through the spiritual realm by using people to bless us with them. They are provided through a supernatural way. The provision now comes through a supernatural way for us when we begin to “calleth those things which be not as though they were." (Romans 4:17) “And being fully persuaded that, what he had promise, He was able also to perform.” (Romans 4:21)
You see, God has given us the power and authority (Luke 9:1-2) to speak over our circumstances, by faith and bring whatever it is to pass. “If we doubt not in our heart, but shall believe that those things which he saith shall come to pass; he shall have whatsoever he saith.” (Mark 11:23)
Dr. Ronald Hester is senior pastor of God's Way of Life Ministries in Orangeburg.
