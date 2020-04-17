FRIDAY SERMON: Aiming for a renewal of the mind

Only those who are filled with the Holy Spirit can cry out in earnestness to God and be able to break through that place God desires for them to be:

It does not take intelligence; it takes integrity

It takes hunger and holiness, desperate desire

When there is a full transformation in a person, then will He have total control over them, what an awesome plan for our lives. What an awesome door that God is willing to open to match His plan for our life.

What is the transformation process

When you have been transformed in Christ, you now depend totally on God's Word for all your needs concerning your life: “But my God shall supply all your need according to His riches in glory by Christ Jesus.” It is impossible for us to utilize a spiritual blessing in the natural realm. God doesn't bless us with physical cars, homes and material things from heaven. They are provided to us through the spiritual realm by using people to bless us with them. They are provided through a supernatural way. The provision now comes through a supernatural way for us when we begin to “calleth those things which be not as though they were." (Romans 4:17) “And being fully persuaded that, what he had promise, He was able also to perform.” (Romans 4:21)