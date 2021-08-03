For U.S. teen Buddhist lama, it's faith, school, football

Jalue is now fluent in English and Tibetan and often gets A's in class. Although he was officially enthroned in a 2019 ceremony in India, he's still living in Columbia Heights, where his parents decided he'll stay until graduation.

"Seeing him growing up to a teenager is a lot of things to take in because he's a Buddhist master, and at the same time, he's a normal person as well," said his uncle, Tashi Lama. "We get to see the two sides of it."

In Jalue's room, a photo of the Dalai Lama rests above DVD collections of "The Simpsons," "Family Guy" and "South Park," next to volumes of "Buddha." That's a graphic novel series by Osamu Tezuka, a master of the Japanese comic art form known as manga.

On his bedside table, Jalue keeps a journal where he diagrams football strategies that he'd like to try on the field playing as a defensive tackle and offensive guard with his school team.

He loves sports, especially Atlanta teams.

"You'll always see me outside wearing this hat" he said about his favorite Falcons cap. "Unless I'm wearing my robes." Would it be easier if he was just a regular teen? "Nothing like that crosses my mind," he said, laughing. "It's always been religion first."