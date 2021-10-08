First female bishop of S.C. Episcopal Diocese ordained

The Reverend Deacon Sally Brown (the Episcopal Diocese of Colorado) preached at the service, sharing the knowledge she has gained from a lasting friendship with the newly-ordained bishop. “In the challenging days ahead, you will discover that your new diocesan bishop has a knack, a knack for helping others make possible, what may initially seem quite impossible,” said Brown. “You will experience Bishop Ruth’s creative and pragmatic balance as leader, teacher, and pastor, as she guides and encourages others to think outside the box, do outside the box, but not wade too far into the weeds, as she carefully listens to all voices in seeking to build God’s glorious dream for all people—the hard and holy Gospel work of healing, reconciliation, justice making, and full inclusion.”

Raised and ordained in Mississippi, Woodliff-Stanley has served as rector of a parish, as canon on the staffs of two bishops of The Episcopal Church, and also in church-wide ministry focused on stewardship of finances and property. Prior to her election in May, she was serving as Canon for Strategic Change for the Dioceses of Northwestern Pennsylvania and Western New York, and Senior Vice President for Strategic Change for the Episcopal Church Building Fund. She is married to The Reverend Nathan Woodliff-Stanley and they have two adult sons.

As diocesan bishop, Woodliff-Stanley will lead 31 churches (including parishes, missions, and worshiping communities) affiliated with The Episcopal Church and the Anglican Communion in the eastern half of the state of South Carolina. The diocese represents more than 7,500 members, and more than 100 priests and 15 deacons who are either canonically resident or licensed to serve in our diocese. In the past five years, the Diocese of South Carolina has consistently ranked as one of the fastest-growing dioceses in The Episcopal Church, with a 21.5 percent increase in baptized members from 2014-2019.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0