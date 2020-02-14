FAITH IN THE WORKPLACE: More firms are boosting faith-based support for employees

Diefendorf, whose career includes stints as a United Methodist minister and a U.S. Army chaplain, said there's a key difference between pastoring and chaplaincy.

"When I pastor, I only represent my denomination, my faith tradition," she said. '"As a chaplain, I can support people who come from very different backgrounds...I ask them how their beliefs are helping them cope with what's going on."

Often, the chaplains are sought out by employees struggling with difficulties at work or at home, but Diefendorf said her team members sometimes act proactively - for example, finding tactful ways to signal to a supervisor that his or her management practices are causing problems for workers.

Her advice to other companies considering a chaplaincy team: "Making the right hire is critically important."

"You want a person who has maturity, who is secure in their own faith but not spiritually conflicted in allowing others to pursue their faith," she said.

Formal theological training is an asset, but not sufficient in itself, she added. "They can have all the training in the world, but if they don't have the right compassion in their heart, they aren't worth a plugged nickel."