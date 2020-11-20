Energized religious left vows to keep up pressure with Biden

For nearly four years, President Trump has inspired a cadre of liberal-leaning religious activists to organize, mobilize, protest and pray in opposition to his policies regarding refugees and asylum-seekers, Muslims, white supremacy and health care.

As they helped plan the annual Women's March, flooded airports in defiance of the travel ban and stared down demonstrators in Charlottesville, figures such as the Rev. William Barber II, Muslim activist Linda Sarsour and Sister Simone Campbell became regular commentators on cable television and Op-Ed pages, bringing what some describe as the religious left to its highest point in decades.

While gearing up for the inauguration of Joe Biden, whose vice president will be a Black woman and who has already promised to expand the number of refugees next year by a factor of 10, these activists are wrestling with how to keep their momentum.

"Instead of having to be constantly reactive to whatever new horrible thing the president does, we'll be able to start looking forward and building a society where people can thrive no matter what we look like or where we come from," said Logan Smith, a spokesperson for the Jewish advocacy group Bend the Arc: Jewish Action.