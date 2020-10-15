Dorcas Club to hold bazaar in Harleyville

The Dorcas Club of Harleyville First United Methodist Church will hold a bazaar on October 30 – 31 in Harleyville.

The outside event will begin on Friday, Oct. 30, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday, Oct. 31, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. In the event of inclement weather, the dates will be Nov. 13 – 14. Wearing a mask is required for entry.

Clemson/Carolina quilts have been made and donations are being accepted for each one. Tickets are one ticket for $2 and three for $5. The drawing for the Clemson/Carolina quilts will be 2 p.m. Oct. 31. Tickets can be purchased from Diane Zielinski, Nell Westbury or Faris Griffith (or one of the Dorcas Club’s members) and will also be available at the bazaar on Oct. 30 – 31. Proceeds from the event will be used for mission projects.

This year’s event looks promising and may even surpass their bazaar which was held two years ago. Among the many items for sale are quilts, quilts, and more beautiful quilts. Also available are handmade items, wreaths, kitchen items, team merchandise (Clemson/Carolina), Clemson/Carolina pillows, accessories for men/women, baby items, Christmas decorations, treasures and so much more.