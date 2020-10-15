Dorcas Club to hold bazaar in Harleyville

The Dorcas Club of Harleyville First United Methodist Church will hold a bazaar on October 30 – 31 in Harleyville.
The outside event will begin on Friday, Oct. 30, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday, Oct. 31, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. In the event of inclement weather, the dates will be Nov. 13 – 14. Wearing a mask is required for entry.
Clemson/Carolina quilts have been made and donations are being accepted for each one. Tickets are one ticket for $2 and three for $5. The drawing for the Clemson/Carolina quilts will be 2 p.m. Oct. 31. Tickets can be purchased from Diane Zielinski, Nell Westbury or Faris Griffith (or one of the Dorcas Club’s members) and will also be available at the bazaar on Oct. 30 – 31. Proceeds from the event will be used for mission projects.
This year’s event looks promising and may even surpass their bazaar which was held two years ago. Among the many items for sale are quilts, quilts, and more beautiful quilts. Also available are handmade items, wreaths, kitchen items, team merchandise (Clemson/Carolina), Clemson/Carolina pillows, accessories for men/women, baby items, Christmas decorations, treasures and so much more.
The Bible (Acts, chapter 9) tells of a woman named Dorcas (Tabitha), a precious Christian woman, who did deeds of kindness and charity for the people of her town (Joppa). She made things, especially clothing, for the needy. Suddenly, she fell sick and died. The people had loved her so much because of what she had done for them and their town, and all the people grieved her death. They then asked Peter to come. He came, saw Dorcas’ body and he prayed. Dorcas was then raised from the dead.
The mission of the Dorcas Club is to help those in our community and state or internationally who are in dire need of help or assistance. One item of significance is that the ladies are from different churches in the Harleyville, St. George, Summerville, Duncan Chapel, Holly Hill and Moncks Corner communities. The club originated at the Harleyville United Methodist Church about four years ago, and the first bazaar was held in 2018.
Normally, the club members meet once or twice a month, and they quilt, sew, make crafts etc. Just to name a few of the organizations that the Dorcas Club has helped are the Doors of Freedom, Samaritan’s Purse, Christmas Shoeboxes for Children, Quilt of Valor, Royal Family Kids, Transition Pregnancy Solution, Epworth Children’s Home, local churches’ youth groups and local families in need. Two projects that have been most rewarding were making surgical bags for people following knee surgery in Nicaragua and making sanitary pads for women in Zimbabwe, Africa.
All guests are asked to practice social distancing, masks are required and sanitizing stations will be located on site. Cash, checks and credit cards will be accepted.
According to the club, this is a great opportunity for friends and neighbors to do their Christmas shopping. The club asks that people come out and support their missions.
