Daughter on a mission to heal after exposing her dad to deadly virus

SHARON, Mass. — For a year, Michelle Pepe awoke every day, recited the Kaddish, the mourner's prayer, and kissed a photo of her father. And coped with her guilt.

"'Dad," she says, "I'm so sorry that this happened."

"This" was COVID-19. In March 2020, just as the pandemic bloomed in the United States, Pepe traveled from Boston to Florida for her mother's 80th birthday. She believes she gave the coronavirus to her father; Bernie Rubin died weeks later.

"At the beginning, people would say, 'Well, how did he get it?' From me. That's how he got it — he got it from me," Pepe says, sobbing.

"Nobody's ever said, 'This is your fault and you gave it to him,' but I know it's true. I know I couldn't save him. It's just something I'm going to have to go to the grave with."

Hers is a common sorrow of the times. Around the world, countless people are struggling to shake off the burden of feeling responsible for the death of a loved one due to COVID-19. They regret a trip or feel anguish over everyday decisions that may have spread the disease — commuting to work, hugging parents, even picking up food.