COVID-19 vaccinations: Separating fact from fiction

Following recent announcements by South Carolina officials to scale up distribution of COVID-19 vaccinations, many members of the state and local communities remain concerned about whether getting the vaccine is right for them. The rapid development of multiple vaccines has spurred conversations around the country about rollouts, efficacy, and what’s next.

With a focus on both campus and community safety, health researchers and scientists at Clemson University are offering their insight into COVID-19 vaccines to help separate fact from fiction and provide science-based data about the vaccines available today.

Kathleen Cartmell, Associate Professor

To Cartmell, a worldwide pandemic was never far from her mind. She spent the first six years of her career as an epidemiologist in Georgia, managing disease surveillance systems and handling outbreak investigations in the community. As part of her job, pandemics have always been on her radar. Why? Her training taught her that one day a significant pandemic would occur because of how diseases shift from different animal populations to humans and how micro-organisms mutate over time.