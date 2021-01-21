COLUMN: Where Is MY church?

During this time of social, political and economic unrest, Christians must raise the question, “Where is MY church”? It seems as if the church has relegated itself to merely becoming a silent and invisible backseat passenger on a journey through a spiritual and national crisis.
Where is the spiritual leadership in MY church as people are dying from the worst pandemic that this world has ever seen? Where is the compassion in MY church as people are going hungry while living in the richest country in the world? Where is the voice of MY church as misinformed rioters invade the nation’s Capitol in an act of sedition?
The failure of MY church to show leadership, compassion and courage in times like these tends to question the legitimate influence that the church should have within the world. Instead, it reflects the world’s success in shaping the minds of many believers in MY church.
Perhaps the failure to practice Romans 12:2 explains the silence and lack of Christian visibility that prevails in MY church.
"Don’t copy the behavior and customs of this world, but let God transform you into a new person by changing the way you think. Then you will learn to know God’s will for you, which is good and pleasing and perfect." (NLT)
Could it be that Isiah’s criticism of Israel in the 58th Chapter of the Book of Isaiah is a relevant assessment of MY church? It may even explain why prayers go unanswered in MY church.
The term “MY church” is synonymous with almost all churches. MY church reflects the spirit of a Haman in the Book of Ester as opposed to the character of a Mordecai or an Ester. Simply put, too many of our churches have either lost their voice, listened to the wrong voice or have become afraid to use their voice to speak out against the prevailing issues of our day.
It may do us good to read Ester 4:14.
"If you keep quiet at a time like this, deliverance and relief for the Jews will arise from some other place, but you and your relatives will die. Who knows if perhaps you were made queen for just such a time as this?” (NLT)
The Lord is calling on us to speak to the world in such a time as this. However, we must speak with the megaphone of his voice instead of the murmur of our own voices.
If your church is not speaking out against issues like inequality, racism, injustice and sedition, then you have become complicit in the very issues that you are called to oppose. All churches ought to be challenged by the events of our time to awaken and use their voices as an agent for spiritual and social change.
What would Jesus do?
Jerome Anderson is pastor at Unity Fellowship Community Church at 2876 Broughton St. in Orangeburg. janderson4040@hotmail.com