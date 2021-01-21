COLUMN: Where Is MY church?

During this time of social, political and economic unrest, Christians must raise the question, “Where is MY church”? It seems as if the church has relegated itself to merely becoming a silent and invisible backseat passenger on a journey through a spiritual and national crisis.

Where is the spiritual leadership in MY church as people are dying from the worst pandemic that this world has ever seen? Where is the compassion in MY church as people are going hungry while living in the richest country in the world? Where is the voice of MY church as misinformed rioters invade the nation’s Capitol in an act of sedition?

The failure of MY church to show leadership, compassion and courage in times like these tends to question the legitimate influence that the church should have within the world. Instead, it reflects the world’s success in shaping the minds of many believers in MY church.

Perhaps the failure to practice Romans 12:2 explains the silence and lack of Christian visibility that prevails in MY church.

"Don’t copy the behavior and customs of this world, but let God transform you into a new person by changing the way you think. Then you will learn to know God’s will for you, which is good and pleasing and perfect." (NLT)