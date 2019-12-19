Five churches came together to celebrate the Mission Society of Macedonia Baptist Church’s 20th anniversary on Sunday, Nov. 17.
The missionaries of Macedonia have been a long-standing pillar of their community involved with visiting the sick, providing meals and providing ministry to those in need.
The 20th anniversary was celebrated with sister churches including Mount Sinai Baptist Church, Greater Macedonia Baptist Church, New Mission in Christ Baptist Church and Acts Missionary Baptist Church.
With the continued support of the leadership team of Macedonia Baptist Church, the Mission Society of Macedonia Baptist Church continue to empower, encourage, and support the elderly, widows and needs of the community, including their church family.
Over many years, they have provided a service; the missionaries of Acts Missionary Church work with neighboring churches in the Orangeburg community pushing to promote strong faith, building relationship with local nursing homes and creating a fellowship within their group.
They also participate with the association comprised of multiple churches in the area to bridge the gap of helping within their church and communities.
The theme for the occasion was “Moving Forward By Faith Walking in the Light of God’s Love.” The spirit-led event was presided over by Senior Missionary Carolyn Collier-Greene, who has served many years in the Mission Society, along with her husband, Pastor Isaac Greene, associate pastor of Macedonia Baptist Church.
Each participating missionary took part in the celebratory experience, including the speaker for the occasion, Crystal R. Myers, vice president of the Missionary Society. Myers is also the president of Young Women’s Auxiliary of the Women’s Baptist Educational and Missionary Convention of South Carolina. Myers delivered a speech based on the book of Jeremiah with the topic, “Let Jesus Fix It For You.”
President Rudine Thrower thanked each missionary for their support throughout the years.
The Mission Society of Macedonia Baptist Church includes the following members: Rudine W. Thrower, president; Crystal R. Myers, vice president; Lillie Collier-Brown, assistant secretary/treasurer, Letitia Martino, secretary; Carolyn Collier-Greene, senior missionary; (Lea Adams; Valerie B. Brown (associate member); Freddie Mae Easterling; Pastor Isaac Greene; Lorise Haynes; Bertha Ann James; Carolyn Jamison; Diane Brown-Jones; Charlene Moseley (associate member); Mary Myers, Janie Raines; Gwendolyn Singleton; and Pastor Joseph Zimmerman Jr.
