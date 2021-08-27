Church recognizes students

HOLLY HILL -- Miracle Faith Temple United Church of God held its annual Academic Awards Program on July 25, 2021 to recognize their students for academic excellence and achievements for the 2020-2021 academic school year.

The pastor of the church, Elder Louise Conner, is continuing the legacy of the beloved church founder, the late Pastor Elois C. Kelly. Educating the youth has always been a major focus of Pastor Kelly and Elder Conner for the church ministry since its beginning over 31 years ago.

This Awards Program is held yearly and has proven to be a success by encouraging and inspiring the youth to always do their best in school. Elder Conner and the church family continues to stand on the strong foundation of building future successful leaders and belief that “With God, all things are possible”.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0