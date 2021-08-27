 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Church recognizes students
0 comments
editor's pick

Church recognizes students

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Miracle Faith Temple United Church of God students

Pictured are Elder Louise Conner (Pastor); in front, Frederick Brown, Kamiyah Galliard, Daniel Gailliard, Journi Watson, Jayden Ferguson, Tavion Robinson and Daylen Ferguson; second Row, Carolyn Johnson (Advisor), Jerron Richburg, Jordan Conner, Tytianna Myers, Mikah Conner and Margaret Wright (Advisor).

 SPECIAL TO THE T&D

HOLLY HILL -- Miracle Faith Temple United Church of God held its annual Academic Awards Program on July 25, 2021 to recognize their students for academic excellence and achievements for the 2020-2021 academic school year.

The pastor of the church, Elder Louise Conner, is continuing the legacy of the beloved church founder, the late Pastor Elois C. Kelly. Educating the youth has always been a major focus of Pastor Kelly and Elder Conner for the church ministry since its beginning over 31 years ago.

This Awards Program is held yearly and has proven to be a success by encouraging and inspiring the youth to always do their best in school. Elder Conner and the church family continues to stand on the strong foundation of building future successful leaders and belief that “With God, all things are possible”.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Check out this skateboarding dog and his owner

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News