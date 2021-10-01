CHURCH NEWS

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, please contact your house of worship to see if the following events have been cancelled.

Events

Wesley Chapel UMC Ladies’ Mission Group to hold a yard and bake sale from 1-6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, and 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2. Intersection of Columbia Road and Murph Mill Road. Clothes, household items, plants, baked goods.

Mount Carmel United Methodist Church will hold a One Day Revival at 9 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 10. Guest Pastor will be Marcus Singleton.

St. Luke Presbyterian Church, 324 Mingo St., to hold services at 10:45 a.m. Sundays.

Unified Church of SC, 338 Pine Log Road, Beech Island, to hold in-person services 8 a.m. Sundays. Temperature checks will be performed, face masks required, social distancing practiced. 706-373-6462.

Canaan UMC, 5659 Slab Landing Road, Cope, holding regular services at 10 a.m. Sunday. Masks required.