Church hosting Christmas benefit concert

First Presbyterian Church of Orangeburg is hosting a Christmas benefit concert at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 19. Enjoy an evening of Christmas music and readings as we prepare for the celebration of Christ’s birth. A love offering will be collected for The Samaritan House.

The concert is entitled “One Starry Night” and will feature “First Praise and Friends,” the praise group at First Presbyterian with additional singers and musicians from several area churches. The music will be a variety of Christmas classics and original arrangements.

“The idea for this Christmas benefit concert came about this past summer,” said First Praise leader Bert Shuler. "Our praise and worship group prayerfully decided to invite singers and musicians from other Churches to join us. We want to share beautiful Christ-centered music and readings with the community in a fresh way, with a love offering to benefit a deserving local charity.”

The concert is free and the public is invited to attend. First Presbyterian Church is located at 650 Summers Avenue, Orangeburg, SC. The Samaritan House provides temporary housing, outreach programs and transitional services to the homeless in Orangeburg.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0