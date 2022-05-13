Church honors late bishop, celebrates 50 years of ministry

The Faith Tabernacle Deliverance Temple will honor its late founder and celebrate 50 years of ministry with events next week.

Bishop Ronald E. Brown, who passed away in May of 2019, was the presiding prelate, pastor and founder of the Faith Tabernacle Deliverance Temple Inc. in Orangeburg. Church members feel he left an indelible and profound mark on church history.

Brown founded the Faith Tabernacle Deliverance Temple (formerly known as Faith Tabernacle Deliverance Evangelistic Center) on Sept. 21, 1969. This church was meant to be a place where men, women, boys and girls from all walks of life come and find Christ as their answer to every need and know Him as their Savior and Lord. Upon the opening of the church, the ministry grew by “leaps and bounds,” so much so that it became necessary to open churches in other areas. Bishop Brown established the Lighthouse Tabernacle Deliverance Temple in Savannah, Georgia, in 1971 and later the Faith Tabernacle Deliverance Temple of Miami in 1989.

Brown was nurtured under the ministry of Apostle Arturo Skinner, founder of the Deliverance Evangelistic Centers Inc., Brooklyn, New York, where he served faithfully as choir member and later as the first full-time teenage evangelist and junior pastor of the Deliverance Church. His travels took him across the country and internationally to many Caribbean nations, the Holy Land and Egypt.

Church members say Brown was considered a “preacher’s preacher” because many evangelists, teachers, pastors, bishops and apostles were inspired by his messages. Also, his radio and tape ministries were successful.

Brown held an honorary doctor of divinity degree in 1980 from United Christian College, Goldsboro, North Carolina. The following year, he received a doctor of humane letters degree from the same institution. He was ordained as a bishop in 1987 by the United Churches of Deliverance Inc., Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

In Savannah, officials proclaimed Dec. 13 as “Ronald E. Brown Day.” In Orangeburg, Mayor Michael Butler proclaimed May 18, 2019, at “Ronald E. Brown Day.”

Brown authored two books, “The Disturbing Christ” and “Behold Aaron’s Rod.”

With his independent church-owned label, he also claimed a top spot on Billboard’s top-selling gospel albums chart for 30 weeks with the 1996 release, “Having Good Old Fashion Church, Parts I and II” and “Sounds of Pentecost.”

Over nearly 50 years of Brown’s leadership, an outreach ministry was established to serve Orangeburg and surrounding areas. Brown and church prepared food, clothes and other items for indigent families during special seasons, as well as when the need arose.

The Faith Tabernacle Deliverance Temple will celebrate 50 years of ministry in a weekend of services beginning Thursday, Sept. 19 through Sunday, Sept. 22. Speakers for these tremendous services include:

• Thursday, Sept. 19 at 7 p.m. -- Apostle Van D. Freeman Sr., Emmanuel Tabernacle Evangelistic Outreach, Pineville, North Carolina

• Friday, Sept. 20 at 7 p.m. -- Bishop Maxine Collier, The Empowerment Center, Macon, Georgia

• Saturday, Sept. 21 at 3 p.m. – Presenting Saturday’s Best: Showcasing a Blast from the Past with vocal groups, fashions, a theatrical video performance and more

• Sunday, Sept. 22 at 10 a.m. -- A memorial balloon service and a worship service at 10:30 a.m. with speaker Elder Larry Palmer, associate pastor, Faith Tabernacle Deliverance Temple

The public is invited to attend.

