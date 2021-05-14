Bishop Brown to be commemorated May 18

Bishop Ronald E. Brown, who passed away in May of 2019, was the presiding prelate, pastor and founder of the Faith Tabernacle Deliverance Temple Inc. in Orangeburg. He was also the founder of the Lighthouse Tabernacle Deliverance Temple in Savannah, GA and the Faith Tabernacle Deliverance Temple of Miami, FL.

Orangeburg mayor, Michael C. Butler, proclaimed May 18th as “Bishop Ronald E. Brown Day” at the late bishop’s official Homegoing Service.

Pastor Larry D. Palmer and the church will commemorate this legendary leader by hosting a community outreach gathering from noon to 2 p.m., Tuesday, May 18. Lunch will be served to the first 50 people participating in this event. Additionally, random acts of kindness will take place during the entire day by the membership in various locations. The public is invited to attend at the church, located at 1161 Amelia Street, in Orangeburg.

Bishop Brown’s travels took him across the country and internationally to many Caribbean nations, the Holy Land and Egypt. A “preacher’s preacher’, many evangelists, Bible teachers, pastors, bishops and apostles were inspired by his messages. Additionally, his media ministries (radio, message and music CDs) reached multitudes.