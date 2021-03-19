Belgian bishop lashes out at Vatican over gay unions decree

BRUSSELS — A Belgian bishop has lashed out at the Vatican over its decree that the Catholic Church won't bless same-sex unions since God "cannot bless sin."

Antwerp Bishop Johan Bonny wrote in an opinion piece Wednesday that he feels "shame for my Church" and "intellectual and moral incomprehension" after Pope Francis approved the "negative" response to a question about whether Catholic clergy have the authority to bless same-sex unions. The official response said God "does not and cannot bless sin."

Bonny, who was part of a Vatican 2015 synod on marriage and family, said: "I want to apologize to all for whom this is painful and incomprehensible."

The Vatican's position has pleased conservatives, disheartened advocates for LGBT Catholics and thrown a wrench into a debate within Germany's Catholic Church, which has been at the forefront of opening discussions on hot-button issues such as Catholic teachings on homosexuality.

Bonny said he was disappointed by the level of argument that ran through the note from the Vatican's orthodoxy office, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith.

"I am angry because these kind of pieces don't even reach the intellectual level of high school. The simplicity of arguments is jarring," he told Belgian broadcaster VRT.