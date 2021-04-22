'Being God's hands': S.C. team of volunteers responds in wake of deadly tornadoes

BRENT, Ala. – The SC Early Response Team (ERT) recently responded to a dire call for disaster help from Alabama after they had several deadly tornadoes ravage their state, killing five people and injuring many.
A 15-member SC ERT Team made up of volunteers from across the state of South Carolina, along with two disaster-response trailers, responded to Bibb County, Ala., working out of Brent United Methodist Church in Brent from April 5-8.
SC ERT responders were: the Rev. Fred Buchanan, Darrel Briggs, Chuck Marshall, the Rev. John Elmore, Jim Smith, Curtis Burnett, the Rev. Jimmy Dillard, Worth Adams, Wade Dickens, Dan Dowbridge, Frank Grambling, Phil Griswold, Jerry Pullen, Michael Hughes and Billy Robinson. The Rev. Mike Evans helped coordinate the mission.
The disaster areas the team was sent to were in the wake of a huge EF-3 tornado that was over a mile wide in spots. It spanned four counties and caused massive devastation all along its 100-plus-mile path through a mainly rural countryside.
Brent UMC showed the team true Christian hospitality, providing us with housing in their church building and three meals a day.
The team met Chris Ackerman, the West Florida/Alabama Conference disaster-response coordinator who the team met previously in November 2020 when they had responded multiple teams to the Mobile area after several hurricanes. Ackerman and two of the South Carolina members scouted and assessed the disaster areas early on April 5, and we were off and running being God’s hands and feet to help people.
The team split into two teams and over the next several days provided emotional, spiritual and physical aid to many survivors. A couple of Alabama ERT members also joined the team, using their tractors and chainsaws. They included the Rev. Thomas Leggett of Brent UMC, who only a month prior had a tornado destroy his home.
Several people had miraculous stories of how they defeated death by getting to the center of their homes, leaving their mobile homes and seeking more substantial structures when the tornadoes hit. One man told of how he laid across his children as a tornado tore off portions of his roof, which the team tarped to prevent rain from destroying the insides.
Another man almost unbelievably rode out a direct hit of the EF-3 tornado that literally obliterated his home around him, leaving him basically unhurt on his couch in the middle of a pile of rubble that used to be his home.
A family came up to the team thanking them for coming so far to help, though we were unable to help. A woman who was physically and mentally stressed by the disaster ministered as much to us as the team did to her while helping her cope with the aftermath that left six trees through her home. God’s joy was ever present in and through her. She was unwilling to leave her devastated home, so the team tarped the portion she was living in and made it inhabitable until she could have it fixed.
The team cut out downed trees and removed debris to help families salvage their family goods, which in most cases were strung over several hundred yards. In one rather unusual case, the team was able to cut out egress to two pigs that were basically trapped under debris and in dire need of water and food.
The team prayed with several survivors and left scripture care items with them. They provided a lot of chainsaw work to six homes, including cutting out access to pump houses, egress routes and removing trees off homes. The team tarped five homes and helped survivors start to pick up the pieces of their household goods, but more importantly their lives.
The teams have responded to these types of disasters multiple times a year over their 17 years of SC ERT responses throughout the Southeast. They believe every time it is so encouraging to see the best come out in people as neighbors come together to help each other and become “The Church” Jesus calls us to be. Not brick and mortar but through blood, sweat, tears and love.