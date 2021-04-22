'Being God's hands': S.C. team of volunteers responds in wake of deadly tornadoes

The team split into two teams and over the next several days provided emotional, spiritual and physical aid to many survivors. A couple of Alabama ERT members also joined the team, using their tractors and chainsaws. They included the Rev. Thomas Leggett of Brent UMC, who only a month prior had a tornado destroy his home.

Several people had miraculous stories of how they defeated death by getting to the center of their homes, leaving their mobile homes and seeking more substantial structures when the tornadoes hit. One man told of how he laid across his children as a tornado tore off portions of his roof, which the team tarped to prevent rain from destroying the insides.

Another man almost unbelievably rode out a direct hit of the EF-3 tornado that literally obliterated his home around him, leaving him basically unhurt on his couch in the middle of a pile of rubble that used to be his home.