Barrett tied to faith group ex-members say subjugates women

"There's a high value on personal freedom," said Clark, the Trinity School director in Oregon.

She said she had never heard of some of the practices the former members detailed to the AP, such as micromanaging finances or handing over paychecks. She grew emotional when she recounted the sacrifices people in the group make for each other as part of their covenant, like the case of a man known for helping his fellow members move, who was in turn cared for by group members as he died.

"I've never been asked to do anything against my own free will," said Clark, a member of the group for 25 years. "I have never been dominated or controlled by a man."

Thomas Csordas, an anthropology professor at University of California San Diego, has studied the religious movement that includes People of Praise. He said such communities are conservative, authoritarian, hierarchical and patriarchal.

But, he said, in his view, the group's leaders are unlikely to exert influence over Barrett's judicial decisions.

Coney, Barrett's father, said the culture of female submission described by some former members was based on misunderstandings of the group's teachings.