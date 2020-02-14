Baptist group to hold convention

In observance of Black History Month, the Baptist Educational and Missionary Convention of SC is hosting a forum titled “Unveiling and Retelling Our Story” at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, at Zion Baptist Church, 801 Washington St., Columbia.

The panel guests are Dr. Bobby J. Donaldson, assistant professor of history at University of South Carolina, and Dr. Riggins Earl, world-renowned lecturer and professor of ethics and theology at the Interdenominational Theological Center in Atlanta.

“We need to know our beginnings no matter how bad or ugly, and simply said, we need to know our history. Our names may not be written in their minute books, but our names are written in the Lamb’s Book of Life” sai, Dr. Donald E. Greene, Baptist Educational and Missionary Convention of SC.